Man arrested after attempted shooting at Central Florida gym, arrest records show

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at members of an Altamonte Springs gym and attempted to fire the weapon.

Officers responded to 951 N. State Road 434 after witnesses said a man, later identified as Winston Medley, pulled a gun from his waistband. Medley was identified from gym membership records and staff surveillance video.

A witness who was about 10 feet away when the incident occurred told officers he saw a man lift his shirt, remove a gun, and point it at others. The witness said he saw the gun move as if the trigger had been pulled, but he didn’t hear a shot. The suspect seemed to handle the gun as if it were jammed or to disengage a safety before re-holstering it and fleeing.

The witness informed officers that gym members started running once the firearm was shown. No injuries occurred during the incident.

A General Manager at Crunch Fitness assisted investigators by providing Medley’s membership details, including his name, DOB, address, and vehicle information. They also provided surveillance footage matching witness descriptions and the attempted firing of the weapon.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office helped find a red Ford Mustang registered to Medley, located near a McDonald’s on Tuskawilla Road in Winter Springs.

Images of Medley were shared with law enforcement to aid in his arrest.

