Local

Brevard County man kept illegal reptiles inside his home, deputies say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Brevard County is accused of keeping several illegal reptiles inside of his home.

A tip led Florida Fish and Wildlife to 46-year-old Daniel Dinovi’s house.

FWC said he had two Burmese pythons, one Nile monitor, and one black and white tegu.

Dinovi was allowed to keep non-regulated reptiles, meanwhile, the prohibited species were taken to licensed facilities

He’s facing 20 misdemeanor charges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read