Brevard County man kept illegal reptiles inside his home, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Brevard County is accused of keeping several illegal reptiles inside of his home.

A tip led Florida Fish and Wildlife to 46-year-old Daniel Dinovi’s house.

FWC said he had two Burmese pythons, one Nile monitor, and one black and white tegu.

Dinovi was allowed to keep non-regulated reptiles, meanwhile, the prohibited species were taken to licensed facilities

He’s facing 20 misdemeanor charges.

