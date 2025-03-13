Brevard County Sheriff says deputies have renewed focused on immigration enforcement

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement in Brevard County says it is cracking down on illegal immigration.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his agency is focused on planes recently passed by lawmakers.

“In just one hour, we got 7 illegals here in Brevard County that are now on their way to detention,” Ivey said. “Our deputies are out here working hand in hand with our federal partners working with FHP this is what’s going to get the job done.”

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the legislature approved an immigration-enforcement plan.

Ivey said he signed a letter of intent for law enforcement agencies to work together on this issue.

