0 Brevard County superintendent pulled over for failing to stop for school bus

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Brevard County school superintendent was pulled over last week for failing to stop for a school bus.

Police said Desmond Blackburn was caught during a city of Melbourne campaign to reduce the number of drivers illegally passing school buses.

The incident happened while he was driving his school district-issued vehicle.

It happened one week ago during the morning rush hour at the intersection of North Wickham Road and Longwood Boulevard.

Melbourne police were in the middle of a campaign they called "Operation Bus-ted" to help improve safety by cracking down on drivers who don't stop for school buses.

Since there's no police report, it's unclear if the bus was stopped with the safety arm out or which way the superintendent was traveling.

Channel 9 tried to contact the school district spokesman Wednesday evening to see if any of the school board members would comment, but there was no response.

But the district did release this statement from Blackburn Wednesday:

"I want to thank Melbourne police for supporting bus-safety week and reminding drivers about school bus laws. I was one of those drivers who received an important reminder."

Melbourne police said they wrote 115 tickets during "Operation Bus-ted."

Blackburn was one of 14 drivers who received a warning.

Since the superintendent didn't receive a ticket, there is no police report available.

That also means he won't have to pay a fine or get any points on his license.

Brevard County School superintendent pulled over for failing to stop for a school bus, during campaign to reduce the number of drivers illegally passing school buses! Live coverage on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/38kG7FysPp — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) April 5, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.