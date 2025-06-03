Tree that appears resistant to citrus greening found in central Florida

GROVELAND, Fla. — There may finally be some hope for Florida’s citrus industry.

United States Department of Agriculture scientists have discovered a tree that may be resistant to citrus greening.

The disease has devastated groves for decades and led to a 90% decline in the industry.

Scientists say a farm in Groveland has a sweet orange tree that appears to be unaffected by the disease.

It’s a 30-year-old tree called the Donaldson.

Scientists say more testing is needed to find out if this can be a viable replacement for traditional orange trees.

