Brevard County teacher accused of drinking with students returns to classroom

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Months after being arrested for allegedly drinking with underage students, third grade teacher Karly Anderson is expected back in the classroom on Tuesday, the Brevard County school district said in a statement.

Anderson was seen in a body camera video recorded on the January night when Cocoa Beach police arrived at the house party. The footage shows Anderson yelling at the police officer who responded to the scene.

The video was released by the state attorney’s office. On Monday, they also released the 911 calls made by neighbors, which is what led to the interaction.

“I’m afraid something bad is going to happen. They’re blocking the street,” the caller said about the party.

The incident happened during a so-called “white lie party,” and police were at the home twice that night. At first, they told the students to remove their vehicles from the street, without much success.

Later, when they came back, police said they found a student on the ground.

A second adult is seen in the footage. Investigators identified her as Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan. At the time, she was the principal at Rosevelt elementary. That’s the same school where Anderson teaches third grade.

In a statement, Brevard County Schools said, “The State Attorney cleared Karly Anderson of felony charges. DCF cleared Ms. Anderson as well. She’s a certified teacher and as of today she’s been placed back by the district into a classroom.”

Anderson still faces misdemeanor charges.

Hill-Brodigan remains on unpaid leave and faces several charges, including child neglect, which is a felony.

The teachers’ union in Brevard County, Brevard County Federation of Teachers, said they have no comment about the case.

Meanwhile, parents at Saturn elementary are outraged. A few of them showed up - with students and protest signs - in front of the school on Tuesday.

“As an educator, you have a responsibility,” said Ashley Fernandez, a parent of a third grader at Saturn Elementary.

