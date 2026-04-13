Accidental drowning confirmed in Titusville body discovery

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police reveal preliminary cause of death and identity following body discovery in Indian River on Thursday, April 9th.

The adult male found deceased in the Indian River on Thursday has been confirmed as John Lee Brown, 34, from Titusville, Florida.

The investigation determined that Brown was last seen at Veterans Park on Wednesday, April 8. Preliminary findings from the Brevard County Medical Examiner’s Office indicate no signs of trauma, and the cause of death appears to be accidental drowning.

The Titusville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this difficult time.

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