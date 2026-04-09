Titusville police conducting “death investigation” after body found in Indian River

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Indian River Thursday morning.

Investigators say workers made the gruesome discovery and called 911 shortly before noon.

The adult male body was recovered approximately 5 feet from the shore along Indian River Avenue and Main Street, not far from Space View Park.

Investigators are now conducting a death investigation to determine the cause of death.

The medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene this afternoon, and police are hoping to confirm the identity and age of the victim in the next 24 to 48 hours.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and our detectives are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident. We are coordinating closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the individual and establish a cause of death,” said Titusville Deputy Chief Wright. “We ask for the public’s patience and encourage anyone with information to come

Forward.”

Anyone with more information can contact our department at 321-264-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group