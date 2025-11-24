Armed individual surrenders during morning Titusville standoff, police report

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titus Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving an armed person near Gray Avenue.

The individual involved in the incident initially refused to leave the residence and cooperate with law enforcement. Currently, they have surrendered peacefully, and police are still present at the scene.

The Titus Police Department will release updates about the incident as they become available.

