Brevard County reminds residents how to prepare for severe weather

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County officials are advising residents to refrain from certain activities as a hurricane or severe weather event approaches, emphasizing the importance of safety precautions.

Residents are advised not to cut trees, start large yard projects, or place debris at the curb or take it to the landfill. These actions are discouraged to prevent potential hazards, as county crews might not make regular pickups during a weather watch or warning.

Officials warn that yard waste can become hazardous in high winds, posing risks to safety and property. The county’s reminder seeks to reduce these dangers by encouraging residents to be prepared and take proper precautions.

