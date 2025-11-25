MELBOURNE, Fla. — The City of Melbourne has reported a cybersecurity incident involving CodeRED, the service provider responsible for distributing alerts about the city’s water distribution service.

The incident has impacted CodeRED clients across the country, leading to the removal of user data such as names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and passwords.

CodeRED recommends that users change their passwords if the same password is used for other accounts and services.

Due to the cybersecurity incident, CodeRED can’t accept new subscribers. The City of Melbourne uses CodeRED for water alert notifications and is working with them to provide updates.

The city has apologized for the disruption and inconvenience caused by the incident.

