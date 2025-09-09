City officials issue boil water notice in the Mims area

MIMS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents in the Mims area of Florida following a water main break.

Residents on Blue Jay Place, Sugarberry Ln., Nottingham Apartment Complex, London Town Rd., Sherwood Forest Dr., Kings Cross St., Ben Hogan Way, Arnold Palmer Dr., King Richard Dr., Bedford Dr., Chester Ct., Squires Dr., Lance Ct., Archer Ct., and Adale Ct. are impacted by the notice.

The water main break happened near 2500 N. Carpenter Rd. in the Mims water service area.

Once repairs are finished and water service resumes, the boil water notice stays in effect until further notice.

Residents should boil all water for at least one minute for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes, or use bottled water.

The precautionary boil water notice will be lifted once a bacteriological survey confirms that the water is safe to drink. For any questions, residents can contact the Brevard County Utility Services Department at 321-633-2091.

