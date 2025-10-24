Cocoa strives to secure a Brightline station in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — The City of Cocoa is making a significant effort to secure a Brightline station in Brevard County by applying for up to $50 million in grants through a federal and state rail program.

This initiative forms a component of the larger $5 billion plan aimed at improving passenger rail services. Cocoa is working with the Space Coast Transportation Planning Group to ensure they meet the January deadline for the grant application.

The grants originate from a federal and state rail initiative launched just prior to the government shutdown. Its purpose is to enhance passenger rail infrastructure and services nationwide.

Cocoa’s partnership with the Space Coast Transportation Planning Group is essential for managing the application process and making sure all requirements are fulfilled before the January deadline.

