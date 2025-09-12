Fred Poppe Regional Park playground in Palm Bay will temporarily close

PALM BAY, Fla. — Starting Monday, September 15, the playground at Fred Poppe Regional Park in Palm Bay will be closed for warranty repairs to fix discoloration issues with the rubber surface.

Due to weather conditions, the playground in Palm Bay will be closed for about two weeks to ensure the safety and enjoyment of our park facilities.

During the repair period, the park grounds, PAL restroom, and pavilion will stay open to the public, although the playground will be closed. Families who have reserved the PAL pavilion specifically to use the playground during this time are encouraged to contact Recreation staff at (321) 952-3231 to discuss their options.

Residents can contact the Palm Bay Parks & Facilities Department at (321) 726-2777 for questions or more information on the project.

