Headwaters boat ramp to close June 1-4 for maintenance

PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay’s Headwaters Boat Ramp and kayak launch, at the Fellsmere Water Management Area (FWMA), will be closed June 1-4. The closure is temporary as the District conducts necessary maintenance and habitat restoration.

This marks the first of five closures from June to September, happening on the first Monday to Thursday of each month, excluding federal holidays.

The district states alternative boat access at Fellsmere Grade Recreation Area and C-54 Boat Ramp. Western levee trails will be open for hiking and bank fishing.

The public is encouraged to plan and use alternative access points during closure periods.

For frequently asked questions, additional closure dates and updates on recreational access across all District-managed properties, visit sjrwmd.com and check the Recreation announcements section for the most current information.

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