Heavy rains recently caused major washouts, closing D. Johnson Avenue in Mims

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy rains recently caused a major washout, closing D. Johnson Avenue in Mims, Brevard County.

Brevard County Public Works crews are working to complete emergency road repairs as quickly and safely as possible.

Motorists should avoid the area until repairs are finished and the road is reopened. The specific length of the road closure and the schedule for finishing the repairs have not been provided.

