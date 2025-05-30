Brevard County

Mystery firm’s ‘Project Beep’ eyes $247M investment, 1,000 jobs for Florida’s Space Coast

By WFTV.com News Staff and Richard Bilbao
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket carrying 27 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral.
An unidentified company is interested in making a major investment — in both dollars and jobs — on Florida’s Space Coast.

The company’s investment, codenamed “Project Beep,” is in the works with Space Florida, the state agency tasked with growing Florida’s space industry. All told, the project entails an investment of about $247 million and should create 1,000 local jobs.

“[The] project intends to establish aerospace manufacturing, R&D, warehousing and administrative facilities at Cape Canaveral Spaceport,” said Space Florida documents.

