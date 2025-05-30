Mystery firm’s ‘Project Beep’ eyes $247M investment, 1,000 jobs for Florida’s Space Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An unidentified company is interested in making a major investment — in both dollars and jobs — on Florida’s Space Coast.

The company’s investment, codenamed “Project Beep,” is in the works with Space Florida, the state agency tasked with growing Florida’s space industry. All told, the project entails an investment of about $247 million and should create 1,000 local jobs.

Read: Loretta Swit, ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan on M*A*S*H, dies at 87

“[The] project intends to establish aerospace manufacturing, R&D, warehousing and administrative facilities at Cape Canaveral Spaceport,” said Space Florida documents.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group