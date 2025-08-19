NASA and SpaceX will launch a resupply mission to the ISS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX will launch the 33rd commercial resupply mission to the ISS from Cape Canaveral at 2:45 a.m. EDT on Sunday, August 24.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Monday, August 25, at 7:30 a.m. EDT, carrying more than 5,000 pounds of supplies and scientific experiments. Its objectives include delivering vital materials to the crew and performing experiments that could support future space missions and medical progress on Earth.

Onboard science experiments include bone-forming stem cells to study bone loss prevention, materials for 3D-printed medical implants to improve nerve damage treatments, bioprinted liver tissue for blood vessel development in microgravity, and supplies for 3D printing metal cubes.

The Dragon spacecraft will perform a reboost to maintain the ISS’s altitude, using an independent propellant system to fuel two Draco engines with burns planned throughout Fall 2025.

The Dragon spacecraft is expected to stay at the ISS until December, then return to Earth with research and cargo, landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California.

