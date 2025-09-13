Northrop Grumman CRS-23 mission prepares 11,000 pounds of supplies, scientific equipment

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX are getting ready to launch the Northrop Grumman CRS-23 mission to the International Space Station.

Using the Cygnus XL spacecraft, launched by SpaceX on a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the mission will transport over 11,000 pounds of supplies and scientific equipment.

This mission is the first flight of the Cygnus XL, a larger, more capable version of the spacecraft designed to carry more cargo to the ISS. It will be captured by Canadarm2 and attached to the Unity module on September 17.

Among the cargo is material for creating semiconductor crystals in space, which could have a major impact on technology development. The payload also includes equipment to improve cryogenic fuel tank technologies, potentially boosting future space missions.

Additionally, the ISS will feature a specialized UV light system to reduce microbial growth in its water systems. The mission will also bring supplies to produce pharmaceutical crystals, which may lead to new treatments for cancer and other conditions.

