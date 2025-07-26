Palm Bay’s recreation department is set to enhance its online registration system

PALM BAY, Fla. — Beginning August 1, the City of Palm Bay’s Recreation Department will upgrade its online registration system and users will need to visit a new web address.

The transition involves moving from the current website to the new address.

“We want to ensure a smooth transition for all of our users,” said Andy Dimmig, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Recreation Department.

This change is part of the city’s efforts to streamline digital services and improve access to municipal resources.

Dimmig continues, “By moving to a .gov domain, we are aligning our services with national best practices for government transparency and security.” Residents with existing accounts face no disruption; all accounts and registrations remain. The only change is the website address.

The Recreation Department encourages all users to update their bookmarks and begin using the new website, starting August 1.

City officials state that the updates to the Palm Bay Recreation Department’s online registration system are designed to improve user experience and align with best practices for government websites, ensuring ongoing access to programs and services.

