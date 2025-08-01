Parks and Recreation caretakers sought in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Parks and Recreation Department is looking for caring individuals to help look after F. Burton Smith Park and McKnight Family Sports Complex in Cocoa and Rockledge.

Caretaker positions are unpaid and applicants are required to supply their own mobile homes and assume responsibility for all utility expenses. Law enforcement personnel are especially encouraged to submit applications for these roles.

F. Burton Smith Park is located at 7575 King Street in Cocoa.

McKnight Family Sports Complex is situated at 960 Cogswell Street in Rockledge.

Both parks do not have permanent housing facilities for caretakers, so the applicant must provide a mobile home. Interested individuals should submit their applications by September 1.

For more information or to request an application, Denise Hayes, the Administrative Secretary, can be contacted at (321) 633-1874 or via email at Denise.Hayes@brevardfl.gov.

The Brevard County Parks and Recreation Department’s initiative to recruit caretakers seeks to maintain and secure these community parks while offering law enforcement a special chance to connect with the community.

