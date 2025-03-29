Red Cross sounds the alarm in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The American Red Cross and our local Titusville Fire Rescue united on Saturday morning to install free smoke alarms throughout Titusville for their Sound the Alarm event.

Red Cross volunteers educated residents about the dangers of home fires, which claimed seven lives every day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke alarms. However, having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

Red Cross Sound the Alarm Smoke Alarm Installation Event in Titusville Saturday Red Cross volunteers will educate residents about the dangers of home fires, which claim seven lives every day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke alarms. (American Red Cross)

Home fire safety events are critical to the National Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which was launched in October 2014 to reduce home fire-related deaths and injuries. This year, the fire prevention team made more than thirty homes in Titusville’s Cherrydon Mobile Home Community safer today.

Volunteers provided safety education using a door-step approach. This year, the campaign has helped save at least 2,320 lives through outreach and education efforts.

Nationwide, 3 million free smoke alarms have been installed, making more than 1,260,000 families safer.

