Special guest and Flight Officer, Daniel Keel, is celebrated in local event honoring American heroes

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A celebration was held in Brevard County honoring American heroes from the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of primarily African American fighter and bomber military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II.

Florida is one of the first states in the nation to honor the Tuskegee airmen with their own holiday and on Saturday, Channel 9′s Melonie Holt hosted the special event held by General Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. Chapter Of the Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated.

Their unmatched combat record reshaped stereotypes and challenged the notion that African American Soldiers were inferior in battle. Between 1941 and 1946, roughly 1,000 Black pilots were trained at a segregated air base in Tuskegee, Alabama.

The Tuskegee Airmen of the 332nd Fighter Group became part of the 15th Air Force, escorting American bombers as they flew over Italy.

As escorts later known as the ‘Red Tails’, flying P-47s and later P-51s, they protected larger bombers from German fighter planes.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the “Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day” into law in 2024 in recognition of the first black pilots in the U.S. military.

Since then, the Orlando International Airport has honored Tuskegee Airmen with an exhibit that was revealed on March 27th, which marked the first official Tuskegee Airmen commemoration day in the state of Florida.

