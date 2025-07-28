Tickets for Brevard Zoo’s Jazzoo are now available

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Tickets are now available for Brevard Zoo’s Jazzoo, a delightful all-inclusive music and food festival in Melbourne on November 8 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Jazzoo offers a unique experience with concerts on seven stages and more than 35 food and drink stations. VIP tickets include early entry, premium parking, and access to exclusive areas with top-shelf bars and special bites.

The festival features a diverse lineup of acts, including Amanda & The Cute Guys, 3-Peace, Felix & The Fingers Dueling Pianos, Carl Lewis & iNtenisty and violinist Dave String.

Guests can enjoy food from over 35 local restaurants, caterers and food trucks. Food Truck Alley offers local fare near a main stage, glow furniture and games. Coordinators say that Jazzoo aims to be a zero-waste event, with staff and volunteers helping sort recycling, compost, and landfills.

Tickets for Jazzoo can be purchased at BrevardZoo.org/Jazzoo. General admission is $100 for non-members and $90 for members, while VIP admission is $250. Attendees must be 21 or older with a valid ID.

