Titusville will temporarily modify its water in routine disinfection process

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The City of Titusville will temporarily adjust its water disinfection process from September 13 to October 10 to ensure high-quality drinking water.

During this time, Titusville water customers might notice a chlorine smell or slight change in taste or color in their tap water, but it remains safe to drink and use.

“This routine procedure is important to ensuring the safety and quality of Titusville’s water,” said Kevin Cook, City of Titusville Public Works Director.

The temporary switch from chloramines to free chlorine is part of the city’s regular maintenance to protect health. Usually, Titusville uses a two-step disinfection: free chlorine at the treatment plant, then ammonia to form chloramines.

This process maintains safe disinfection levels as water travels to taps. Over time, water can settle and age, leading to biofilm growth inside the system, affecting water quality and taste.

Once the maintenance period ends, the city will resume its normal treatment process. Facilities such as hospitals, dialysis centers, and fish sellers should be aware of this temporary change, as it might impact their operations.

Customers sensitive to chlorine can reduce its effects by running their tap for a few minutes before use, letting water sit in a pitcher, or using carbon filters. Dialysis patients and fish tank owners should consult professionals to see if adjustments are necessary.

This temporary change in water disinfection is a common practice many water providers use to keep their systems working smoothly and ensure you always get high-quality water.

