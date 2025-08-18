Two Americans drowned within hours of each other at Carnival’s new private resort

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Two Americans drowned in separate incidents at Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key, less than a month after the private island opened.

One of the victims was a passenger on the Mardi Gras ship, which departed from Port Canaveral, while the other was on the Carnival Elation, which sailed from Jacksonville.

Carnival said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families, and our care team is providing assistance.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Department is investigating the incidents, describing both deaths as drowning cases. The first incident happened late Friday morning when a 79-year-old man became unresponsive while snorkeling at the beach.

Later that afternoon, a 74-year-old woman was found unconscious in the pool. Lifeguards tried to perform CPR on both victims, but it was not successful.

Autopsies will be conducted on both victims to establish the precise cause of death. The U.S. State Department is providing counseling support to the families of both victims if needed.

The tragic events at Celebration Key have led to investigations and support efforts as authorities try to understand the circumstances surrounding the drownings.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group