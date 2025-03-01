Two young bobcats are released by the Florida Wildlife Hospital

PALM SHORES, Fla. — The Florida Wildlife Hospital released two young bobcats after they had been quarantined separately for several weeks.

They were introduced after the past several months, during which they were honing the skills needed for survival in the wild and immediately became friends.

Florida Wildlife Hospital Releases Two Juvenile Bobcats (Florida Wildlife Hospital/Florida Wildlife Hospital)

The Florida Wildlife Hospital’s commitment to treating and rehabilitating sick, injured, and orphaned native Florida wildlife is evident.

Not to exclude migratory birds, the hospital has a mission of returning them to their natural habitats.

The first bobcat was small but in good condition once he transferred to FWH in early September 2024. Unfortunately, reuniting him with his mother was not an option.

FWH bobcats released after 6 months in care (FWH/FWH)

It is important to raise young bobcats with others of the same species to prevent them from habituating to humans, so FWH arranged for a transfer of another young bobcat a few days later.

“After months in care, we are thrilled that these young bobcats can now be returned to their natural habitat. It is important to remember that bobcats are a rabies vector species, so we caution against handling any orphaned or injured bobcats you might find,” said Amanda Aitken, FWH Rehabilitation Manager.

Florida Wildlife Hospital Releases Two Juvenile Bobcats (Florida Wildlife Hospital/Florida Wildlife Hospital)

Aitken continues, “It is always best to call FWH or your local wildlife rehabilitator to seek advice before approaching or touching any rabies vector animal,” said Amanda Aitken, FWH Rehabilitation Manager.

Last year, they treated 7,489 patients. They accept wildlife patients 365 days a year, 24 hours a day and receive no public funding because the Florida Wildlife Hospital is a nonprofit organization dedicated to treating and rehabilitating.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group