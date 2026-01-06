DeSantis announces over 10,400 immigration arrests in Florida’s Operation Tidal Wave crackdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the success of Operation Tidal Wave, a joint effort with federal law enforcement that has led to more than 10,000 immigration arrests in Florida since April of last year.

Operation Tidal Wave involves a collaboration between Florida law enforcement agencies and the Department of Homeland Security.

This initiative is part of Florida’s broader strategy to combat illegal immigration and has seen significant results, including nearly a thousand individuals participating in Florida’s voluntary return program to return to their home countries.

In his announcements, Gov. DeSantis emphasized Florida’s leadership role in immigration enforcement, stating, “We are cracking down on illegal immigration like no other state in the nation.” DeSantis confirmed that Operation Tidal Wave represents a comprehensive approach involving multiple agencies and significant coordination to achieve these results.

