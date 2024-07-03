Brevard: Fatal crash on I-95 causes shutdown

Update:

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol, reports that the crash that caused the shutdown on I-95 at Mile Marker 223 was a fatal one. Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternative route.

Brevard County Traffic Alert:

All northbound lanes of I-95 are currently blocked at mile marker 223 (SR-46) due to a fatal crash. Drivers need to use caution in the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/PmARkZbzmL — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 3, 2024

Previous Story:

A traffic collision on I-95 near Mile Marker 223 has caused a shutdown on the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash that left a vehicle overturned happened around 11:51 a.m. in Titusville.

FHP spoke to Channel 9, confirming the roadblock is shutting down that part of the interstate.

FHP also confirmed that the fire department is working on transports and that it is an ongoing investigation.

