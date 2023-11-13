Brevard District Chief injured in accident along I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County District Chief is recovering after being hit while they responded to a scene along I-95.

The vehicle the District Chief was sitting inside was hit while working a scene Sunday evening along I-95.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the Chief would be okay, but they wanted to remind drivers about the importance of obeying the “Move Over law.”

The law requires vehicles to move over a lane for emergency vehicles or slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

WFTV has contacted Brevard County Fire Rescue for any updates on the District Chief’s condition.

We have also contacted the Florida Highway Patrol and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office regarding any criminal charges against the driver of the other vehicle.

