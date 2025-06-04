Brevard man faces new trial after murder conviction is overturned

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This Wednesday, 64-year-old Jeffrey Abramowski and his attorney got a July 7, 2025, trial date. Abramowski was released from custody in April, after a judge just set aside the verdict and sentence in his second-degree murder conviction.

In 2006, Abramowski was found guilty of the May 19, 2002, murder of a friend, Cortney Crandall. The elderly man was bludgeoned to death. Private DNA testing on the suspected murder weapons revealed two unknown profiles.

One of those profiles excluded Abramowski. However, prosecutors say the defendant’s DNA was found under a fingernail on the victim’s right hand. We learned today that the state is waiting for additional DNA testing from FDLE. Abramowski told us,

“I’m still living in 2002 and trying to get caught up with technology and everything. But I got people who love me and stood behind me, and they’re sitting there guiding me through it, you know, and I just enjoy every moment of the freedom. I’m waiting for this day to finally come where I can sit there, and we can really consider the free man and the truth come out, and I can move forward.”

Abramowski’s attorney, Kevin McCann said, “We’ll be moving forward, preparing for trial whether it goes to trial that’s to be seen.”

