Brevard Public School book review committee back at work

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time since June, Brevard Public Schools’ “Book Reconsideration Committee,” met at district headquarters to discuss a book flagged for possible removal from district libraries and optional supplemental reading lists.

The book titled “Sold” by author Patricia McCormick is about a 13-year-old girl from Nepal who is sold into sexual slavery.

The committee’s revised role is to provide a recommendation to the Brevard County School board to keep, remove, or do something else in terms of access to books on the district’s challenge list.

The state is requiring school districts to track challenges to books over alleged pornographic, or inappropriate material.

In this case, the committee is recommending the book be restricted to 9th grade and up.

The school board is expected to vote on the recommendation on December 12, 2023.

Currently, there are more than thirty books on the school district’s challenge list. BPS board chair, Megan Wright told us, “I do not want sexually explicit graphic pornography in literature format in front of my children. No, absolutely not. I have kids in the same school system. But I also don’t want to take a book out of circulation that could be extremely beneficial for a child, and they could learn something. And this book that they just reviewed today is a perfect example.”

