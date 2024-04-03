Brevard Public Schools discuss metal detectors in schools

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools campuses don’t have metal detectors, but that could be about to change.

The school board just got a presentation about a weapons detection system called OPENGATE.

It’s already in use in other Florida school districts like Orange County Public Schools.

BPS Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell told Channel 9, “We haven’t seen an increase in weapons or anything like that.”

But he said it’s more like there’s a tool out there that’s effective, and other districts are using it.

“For me this is an added level of protection,” School Board Chair Megan Wright said. “If we’re having issues, or we’re concerned about having an issue, this is an added level of protection.”

Each of the OPENGATE units would cost the district about $17,765.00.

“This is a tool that students would be able to get through the gate in a reasonable amount of time and possibly could detect a weapon,” Rendell added. “And I don’t know if there’s a price tag for that.”

It will be up to the school board to decide if the discussion continues.

