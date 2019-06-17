Brevard Public Schools superintendent announces new plan for teacher raises

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The superintendent of Brevard Public Schools announced a plan Monday that he hopes will end a monthslong impasse between teachers and the district over pay.
Superintendent Mark Mullins said his plan calls for a 2.3 percent raise for teachers, which amounts to about half of the amount that was recommended by a special magistrate.
“I hope it demonstrates to our teachers that we haven't stopped working towards trying to bring forward as much compensation as we possibly can,” Mullins said.
The superintendent rejected a recommendation by a special magistrate to pay $2,300 in performance pay to highly effective teachers and just over $1,700 to effective ones because of concerns over supporting recurring salary increases with nonrecurring funds.
Instead, Mullins is proposing a $1,100 pay raise for highly effective teachers, a $825 pay raise for effective teachers and a $650 bonus for all teachers.
The superintendent said the district would go into its reserves to cover the first year of teacher raises. After that, he said, cuts will need to be made elsewhere to cover the salary increases.
The school board is scheduled to consider the recommendation next week.
