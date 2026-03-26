Brevard woman wins $14M verdict over ice cream contaminated with metal nails

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County woman has been awarded more than $14 million in damages following a legal case involving ice cream contamination.

The award stems from allegations that ice cream purchased at a Bruster’s location in Malabar contained nails.

The plaintiff alleged that the presence of metal nails in the ice cream caused internal bleeding.

Both the local operator of the franchise and the parent company were found liable in the case.

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