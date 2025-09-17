Brevard Zoo to host nighttime art event

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Zoo will host a nighttime art event called “Lights On: A Nighttime Art Experience” starting this November.

The event will run from Nov. 13 to Jan. 18 on select Thursdays to Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m.

The zoo said the event will offer guests an immersive journey featuring two art exhibitions throughout the park, enhanced by digital and virtual reality experiences.

The event aims to transform the zoo into an art space, allowing visitors to explore the intersection of nature and art in a unique setting.

