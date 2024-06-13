Local

Brevard Zoo sends rehabilitated sea turtle back home

Brevard Zoo will release Van Gogh, a green sea turtle, after three months at the Sea Turtle Healing Center.

Brevard Zoo to release sea turtle named Van Gogh back to the ocean (Brevard Zoo/Brevard Zoo)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo on Thursday morning released Van Gogh -- a juvenile green sea turtle -- back to his home in the ocean.

Van Gogh was released at 10 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach after a three-month stay at the Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center.

Van Gogh arrived back in March after washing ashore. The turtle was found by the Sea Turtle Prevention Society.

He arrived at the center with tumors, but they did not need to be removed and they regressed.

Sea turtle released in Brevard County Sea turtle returned to the wild in Brevard County. (Brevard Zoo)

Van Gogh the turtle was named after the famous painter Vincent Van Gogh, because the zoo took in the turtle on March 30, which is Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday.

