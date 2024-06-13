Brevard Zoo sends rehabilitated sea turtle back home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard Zoo on Thursday morning released Van Gogh -- a juvenile green sea turtle -- back to his home in the ocean.

Van Gogh was released at 10 a.m. at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach after a three-month stay at the Zoo’s Sea Turtle Healing Center.

Van Gogh arrived back in March after washing ashore. The turtle was found by the Sea Turtle Prevention Society.

Read: Driver plunges into downtown Orlando lake

He arrived at the center with tumors, but they did not need to be removed and they regressed.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Sea turtle released in Brevard County Sea turtle returned to the wild in Brevard County. (Brevard Zoo)

Van Gogh the turtle was named after the famous painter Vincent Van Gogh, because the zoo took in the turtle on March 30, which is Vincent Van Gogh’s birthday.

Read: Ocala woman arrested after deadly DUI crash, police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group