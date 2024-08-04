Brewlando to open second location at Orlando’s ICON Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — A taproom is set to uncork its second location in Orlando this summer.

Brewlando plans to open a new concept at ICON Park, the heart of the city’s entertainment district.

“The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando” expands its selection into wines and ciders.

Brewlando first opened in Southeast Orlando in 2022.

It specializes in custom craft beverages, and this taproom will have over 50 wines and canned cocktails.

Charcuterie boards and seven exclusive Brewlando beers will be served.

“The Winery and Tasting Room” will have standing and patio seating.

Owner Shara Pathak, a Central Florida resident and University of Central Florida alumna wanted to show attention to detail and style.

“At Brewlando, our mission has always been to create unforgettable experiences through our craft beverages, and The Winery & Tasting Room is a natural extension of that philosophy,” Pathak said.

Brewlando is one of the 2% of breweries across the country that are fully-woman-owned.

