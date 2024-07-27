Fans can spend an evening with author John Green in Orlando next year

ORLANDO, Fla. — A New York Times bestselling author and Orlando native is visiting Orange County next year.

John Green will spend an evening at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Jan. 24, 2025.

Fans can experience the moderated discussion presented by the Lillian Louise Pharr Endowment Fund and the Orange County Library System.

It will explore Green’s literary journey, inspirations, and creative process. There will not be a book sale or signing.

Green penned The Fault in Our Stars, Looking for Alaska, Paper Towns, Turtles All the Way Down and An Abundance of Katherines.

He is also half of the creators of an educational video series, “Crash Course.”

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs had proclaimed July 24, 2015, as “John Green Day.”

It was in honor of the film release of “Paper Towns,” based on Green’s novel set in Orlando.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 9 for “An Evening with Author John Green” at Steinmetz Hall.

This is the first in the annual Lillian Louise Pharr Author Series.

Click here for more information.

