Need a place to stay cool? Volusia County libraries can help

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, Volusia County will offer a place to stay cool.

Volusia County Emergency Management officials recommend that people without air conditioning find cool places.

It’s especially important for children, the elderly and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses.

Fourteen libraries across the county will be cooling centers for people who want relief from the scorching weather. The locations will also offer bottled water if needed.

They will be free and open to the public all year.

Officials also suggest Volusia County beaches, a local mall, movie theater or a museum.

See the list of libraries below:

Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd., Edgewater

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave., Lake Helen

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave., Oak Hill

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange

Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday

