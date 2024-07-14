Need a place to stay cool? Volusia County libraries can help

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking to beat the heat this summer, Volusia County will offer a place to stay cool.
Volusia County Emergency Management officials recommend that people without air conditioning find cool places.
It’s especially important for children, the elderly and people with disabilities or chronic illnesses.
Fourteen libraries across the county will be cooling centers for people who want relief from the scorching weather. The locations will also offer bottled water if needed.
They will be free and open to the public all year.
Officials also suggest Volusia County beaches, a local mall, movie theater or a museum.
See the list of libraries below:
Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd., DeBary
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave., DeLand
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd., Edgewater
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St., Daytona Beach
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St., Daytona Beach
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday
Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave., Lake Helen
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave., Oak Hill
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way, Orange City
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St., Ormond Beach
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave., Pierson
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday
