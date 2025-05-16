Brightline helps Special Olympics Florida athletes arrive to Orlando games in style

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Summer Games for Special Olympics Florida start Friday in Orlando.

More than 400 athletes and their families also received a fun ride to The City Beautiful to celebrate the start of the event.

Brightline officials in Miami cheered on athletes from South Florida as they boarded a train to Orlando.

Another group of athletes received a pep rally welcome when their train rolled into the Brightline station at Orlando International Airport.

Brightline says it wanted to make the trip to Orlando easy and memorable for these athletes and their families.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group