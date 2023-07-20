Brightline spotlights eco-friendly approach with Central Florida expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline is gearing up to carry passengers from Central Florida to South Florida in a few weeks.

The trains run on biodiesel fuel, a very eco-friendly approach.

However, that is just one chapter of Brightline’s sustainability story.

“Steel is a dirty industry. It’s an industry that has been a polluter in our country,” said Michael Cegelis with Brightline.

Watch: Brightline unveils new train station at Orlando International Airport

Brightline was committed to changing that.

Cegelis said 100 million pounds of recycled steel was used for the rails that were built for Brightline.

“It’s old steel, scrap steel that has been clean, and then is dumped into a giant furnace and melted and the output is new rail,” Cegelis said.

Watch: Brightline Basecamp: An inside look at Brightline’s $100M vehicle maintenance facility in Orlando

Another major eco-effort for Brightline was building embankments using borrow pits along the route and developing a conveyor method to move the material.

Leading up to the Central Florida start, Brightline says everything it has done has had people and planet at the core.

Watch: Lake Nona, airport property values expected to skyrocket after Brightline launch

See more in the video above.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group