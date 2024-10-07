Brightline to suspend operations between Orlando and West Palm Beach due to Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline will cease operations all day Wednesday and Thursday between West Palm Beach and Orlando in advance of Hurricane Milton.

Service between all South Florida stations is expected to continue with 14 roundtrips both days.

Brightline will continue to monitor the storm and provide additional updates as needed.

Operations will resume once the storm passes.

Passengers who currently have a reservation should refer to their email for updates to their trip.

