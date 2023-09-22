Broken water main causes closure of Oak Ridge Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A water main break forced crews to close a stretch of busy roadway in Orlando Friday morning.

Orange County Public Works said the break happened along Oak Ridge Road.

The broken main led to the shutdown of westbound lanes between John Young Parkway and Texas Avenue.

As of 11:30 a.m., westbound traffic was being diverted from Oak Ridge Road onto Texas Avenue.

Officials said Orlando Utilities Commission was on-site and assessing the situation in order to make necessary repairs.

Orange County said motorists should expect detours to remain in effect until repairs are made.

WFTV is working to learn more about what led to the water main break.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

