Brother and sister to face off for Florida Senate District 15

ORLANDO, Fla. — A state representative has announced her campaign to run to replace the late Senator Geraldine Thompson.

LaVon Bracy Davis made her announcement Friday morning.

However, she isn’t the only one running. Her brother, Randolph Bracy, posted to social media that he, too, would be running to fill that seat.

Surrounded by state and local leaders, her husband and mother, as well as support from Geraldine Thompson’s family, Representative LaVon Bracy Davis announced she will run to fill Thompson’s seat in the State Senate.

Just one day after Thompson’s death on Feb. 13, Randolph Bracy made an announcement on social media, saying in part, “The answer is yes, I will be seeking election for District 15.”

In June of 2024, Bracy threatened a lawsuit against then-incumbent Thompson as he squared off against her in the race for Senate District 15. He accused her of not living in the district she was serving. Bracy Davis threw her support behind Thompson instead of her brother.

Channel 9 asked Bracy Davis what her response is to now face off against her brother. She told us; “Thank you for that question. I love my brother. I wish him well. I’m not running against anyone. I’ll be running for the people of Senate District 15.”

Bracy responded to his sister’s announcement by saying it was shocking.

“This is a sad day for the Bracy name. My sister choosing to run against me dishonors our father’s legacy in every way possible. I will not disparage our Father; who believed in this family, by debating my sister in any format. People know my record, and I will continue to walk and live in the light, by putting the PEOPLE over POWER”.

According to Bracy Davis they are waiting on Gov. Ron DeSantis to decide on when the election to fill this seat will be.

Bracy Davis has filed an amendment through the Florida House of Representatives to name the portion of South Street by the Wells Built Museum “Senator Geraldine F. Thompson Way.”

