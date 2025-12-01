Brothers face deportation after burglary targeting Asian business owners, sheriff says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said two Colombian nationals have been arrested on charges of burglary and are facing deportation.

Officials said the arrest of brothers Juan Sebastian Moyano Gonzalez and Juan Camilo Moyano Gonzalez, comes after a two-year investigation by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office into a residential burglary that occurred in 2023.

The brothers were apprehended with the help of the FCSO Fugitive Unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after warrants were issued for their arrest.

“These suspects thought they could slip into our community unnoticed, commit a crime, and take what wasn’t theirs,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “But thanks to the relentless work of our deputies and detectives, our Real Time Crime Center, digital forensics technology and the assistance of our law enforcement partners, they’re behind bars where they belong and will ultimately be deported back to Colombia.”

The investigation began after a reported burglary on Farver Lane in Palm Coast, where victims reported the theft of cash, jewelry, and wallets. Evidence of forced entry was found at the scene, deputies said.

Detectives identified a suspect vehicle linked to the Moyano Gonzalez brothers, which was also connected to crimes in St. Johns County targeting Asian business owners.

Further investigation revealed that the brothers used tracking devices to surveil Asian business owners and their employees, subsequently burglarizing their homes.

Deputies said a search of Juan Sebastian Moyano Gonzalez’s cell phone showed searches for Asian-owned businesses and the location of the victims’ residence.

