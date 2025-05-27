Building Hope: Orlando moves closer to permanent Pulse memorial

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando is taking a major step toward creating a lasting tribute to the 49 lives lost in the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

This Thursday marks the deadline for design firms to submit their visions for the permanent memorial.

The current design for the memorial includes a reflection space, tribute wall, and healing garden.

With $7.5 million committed, Mayor Buddy Dyer is now turning to Orange County for help securing the remaining $5 million needed to bring the memorial to life.

