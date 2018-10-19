Bus driver was drunk, may have been drinking while driving, Melbourne police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Melbourne bus driver was arrested for being drunk behind the wheel after officers found a red plastic mug next to the driver’s seat that smelled like alcohol, police said.
Edgardo Dobles, 41, is a driver for Space Coast Area Transit‘s 23 Route, which mostly serves Palm Bay.
Related Headlines
Melbourne police said Dobles had just completed his route and was heading back to the bus yard when he was pulled over around 9 p.m. Thursday. Someone had called to report the bus was swerving, police said.
TRENDING NOW:
- FHP: Driver killed after pulling over on the Turnpike
- Mega Millions: How much money will you actually get if you win?
- Police investigate double homicide in Palm Bay
- VIDEO: Detours for Orange Avenue during road closures
Police said Dobles denied having alcohol, but he had bloodshot eyes, his breath smelled like alcohol and he was wobbling on one foot.
Officers also found a red plastic mug next to Dobles’ seat that was full of a liquid that police said smelled like alcohol.
The director of Space Coast Area Transit says a bus driver accused of being drunk behind the wheel will be suspended without pay #WFTV pic.twitter.com/YMFZxkRR6b— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) October 19, 2018
Police said Dobles refused to take any of the field sobriety tests.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Police said there were no passengers on board the bus at the time officers stopped him, but they did not say when the alleged drinking may have started or if any passengers had been on the bus at that time.
“He has our lives in his hands, let alone other drivers. It’s kind of scary,” said Alissa Goodman, who rides the bus five days a week, including the 23 Route.
The county said Dobles was hired in February and passed pre-employment screenings. Dobles has been suspended from driving duties, the county said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}