Busch Gardens celebrate World Giraffe Day with news of baby giraffe birth

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating World Giraffe Day, June 21, with a new addition to the park’s herd of Giraffes.

On Wednesday, the park welcomed a female calf born to parents, Angel, and Titan.

Mom and calf are bonding and doing great and remain behind the scenes while being monitored by the park’s team of zoological professionals and veterinarians.

It will be some time before the calf joins the herd, also referred to as a tower, of Reticulated Giraffe on the veldt, but guest can celebrate World Giraffe Day this weekend, June 22-23, at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

The all-new Giraffes Galore Event will be the ultimate celebration of the world’s tallest land animal.

Giraffe fans will have the chance to chat with keepers about the park’s reticulated giraffes and indulge in giraffe-inspired cocktails, craft brews, snacks, and specialty merchandise.

Pass Members also receive an exclusive 50 percent discount this weekend on the fan-favorite Serengeti Safari Tour, which includes giving guests the opportunity to hand feed giraffes.

