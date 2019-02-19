Business owners, parents concerned over proposed changes to Osceola school start times

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Local small business owners say changing school start times in Osceola County could negatively impact their businesses.
The school district wants to put schools on a standard bell schedule to save money.
Each public school in Osceola County has a unique bus run. By streamlining bus runs, the district said it could save as much as $2.5 million a year. That money could go to teacher raises, benefits and classroom improvements.
READ: Study: Later school start time means more sleep, better grades
The proposed change would apply the same three-tiered system across the board with high schools starting at 7:20 a.m., middle schools at 9:20 a.m. and elementary schools at 8:20 a.m.
Owner and instructor at Celebration Arts Academy, Christina Gerrity, said 99 percent of her clientele is made up Osceola County students.
She said the change in school times could cost her business big time.
READ: School board members contemplate pushing back high school start times in Orange County
"We are going to lose a lot of our business with a lost hour. The kids can't hang on for that long. We are expecting too much of them now," she said.
Business owners are not the only ones concerned about the new start times. Parents have also started a petition against the change.
So far, it has more than 1,000 online signatures.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}